BRIEF-Mabion Announces Financing Plan Following New Regulations Strategy For MabionCD20 Drug With EMA

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS STARTED DISCUSSION ON COMPANY FINANCING WITH REGARD TO NEW REGULATIONS STRATEGY FOR MABIONCD20 DRUG WITH EMA

* SAID IT HAS RECEIVED SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS FROM ITS SHAREHOLDERS IN WHICH THEY DECLARE TO INCREASE COMPANY’S CAPITAL BY NO LESS THAN 15 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2020

* THE CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE IMPLEMENTED BY ACQUISITION OF SHARES UNDER NEW ISSUE OR BY USING DEBT INSTRUMENTS

* SAID HAS ACCEPTED THE SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS AND RESOLVED TO TAKE ACTIONS AIMED AT OBTAINING DEBT FINANCING, WHICH WILL ENABLE SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW REGULATIONS STRATEGY FOR REGISTERING MABIONCD20 WITH EMA

* SAID CAPITAL SUPPLY AND DEBT FINANCING SHOULD GUARANTEE APPROVAL OF THE MEDICINE FOR MARKETING IN BOTH THE EU AND THE US

* SAID IT DOES NOT EXCLUDE SEEKING AND USING OTHER SOURCES OF FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PROJECTS

