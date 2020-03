March 18 (Reuters) - Ramada Investimentos e Industria SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY, UNIT RAMADA AÇOS SA WILL CLOSE ITS MAIN PRODUCTION UNIT IN THE TOWN OF OVAR UNTIL APRIL 2, 2020 FOLLOWING THE DECLARATION OF SITUATION PUBLIC CALAMITY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF OVAR, BY THE GOVERNMENT

* UNIT RAMADA AÇOS SA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR OVER 50% OF THE GROUP’S TURNOVER

