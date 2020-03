March 18 (Reuters) - Nvp SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY SALES REVENUE EUR 7.3 MLN VS EUR 4.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0,23 MLN VS EUR 0,26 MLN YEAR AGO

* IN FIRST MONTHS OF 2020 OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 ECONOMIC EFFECTS

* MANAGEMENT LOSSES DUE TO REDUCTION IN PRODUCTION LINKED COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND POSSIBLE REVENUES TRANSFER BEYOND 2020 ARE UNPREDICTABLE

