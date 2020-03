March 18 (Reuters) - Askoll Eva SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH WARRANT WITH NEGMA GROUP LTD

* BOND TO BE ISSUED IN THREE TRANCHES FOR TOTAL OVERALL VALUE OF EUR 3 MLN

* TO ISSUE FURTHER 200 BONDS, PENDING RENEWAL OF DEAL

* WARRANTS TO BE ATTACHED TO EACH BOND TRANCHES, THAT WILL ALLOW TO SUBSCRIBE TO 1 NEW SHARE OF CO

