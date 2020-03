BRIEF-Firma Oponiarska Debica Suspends Tire Production At Debica Plant Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 18 (Reuters) - Firma Oponiarska Dębica SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND TIRE PRODUCTION AT THE PRODUCTION PLANT IN DEBICA DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* THE SUSPENSION RUNS FROM MARCH 21 TILL APRIL 3 WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF EXTENSION

* THE REASONS FOR SUSPENSION ARE STAFF AND CUSTOMER SAFETY AND NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF THE OUTBREAK ON DEMAND IN POLAND AND IN MARKETS IN WHICH THE COMPANY’S KEY CUSTOMER GOODYEAR OPERATES

* LIMITING PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT THE PLANT MAY AFFECT THE COMPANY’S QUARTERLY, HALF YEAR OR FULL YEAR RESULTS

* THE COMPANY CONTINUES SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND IS READY TO RESTART PRODUCTION DEPENDING ON EPIDEMIC SITUATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)