BRIEF-KG Efekt Suspends Hospitality Services Amid Covid-19 Epidemic

March 18 (Reuters) - Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT DUE TO DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK THE COMPANY’S UNITS LIDER-HOTEL AND EFEKT-HOTELE HAD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND HOSPITALITY, RESTAURANT AND SPA SERVICES PROVIDED IN HOTELS IN CRACOW

* THE ABOVE WILL IMPACT THE UNITS’ REVENUES AND, AS A RESULT, THE WHOLE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULT

* AT THIS TIME THE COMPANY IS UNABLE TO ESTIMATE THE IMPACT THE PANDEMIC WILL HAVE ON THE GROUP’S ECONOMIC SITUATION AND RESULTS

* ALSO SAID THE UNITS HAVE ALREADY STARTED TALKS WITH THEIR MOST IMPORTANT CONTRACTORS AIMING AT THE CONCLUSION OF RELEVANT DEALS TO ADAPT THE CONDUCTED BUSINESS ACTIVITIES TO THE POSSIBLE ECONOMIC REALITIES IN A WAY THAT THE GROUP’S LEGITIMATE INTERESTS ARE PROTECTED

