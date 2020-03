BRIEF-CFI Holding Suspends Operations Of Its Units Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

March 18 (Reuters) - CFI Holding SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF ITS UNITS, PARTICULARLY CENTRAL FUND OF IMMOVABLES AND WROCŁAWSKIE CENTRUM SPA DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* UNITS PROVIDE RESTAURANT, CATERING, CONFERENCE, RECREATION, SPA AND HOTEL SERVICES

* RESTRICTIONS REGARDING CONDUCTING SERVICES WHICH UNITS PROVIDE HAVE ALREADY SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED UNITS’ REVENUES AND AS A RESULT GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULT

* AT PRESENT CANNOT FULLY ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

