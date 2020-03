BRIEF-MLP Group FY Net Profit Up At 129.4 Mln Zlotys

March 18 (Reuters) - MLP Group SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY NET PROFIT 129.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 92.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 140.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 141.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 180.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 151.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* CURRENTLY SEES NO DIRECT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON THE COMPANY’S ACTIVITIES

* SAYS IN MID AND LONG-TERM PERSPECTIVE EPIDEMIC WILL GREATLY INCREASE DEMAND FOR STORAGE SPACE DUE TO SHARP INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES, THOUGH LOGISTICS DISRUPTIONS ARE POSSIBLE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)