* SAID ON TUESDAY SELLS EM-TEC TO U.S. INDUSTRIAL GROUP

* SALE PRICE IS IN THE LOWER THIRD OF THE DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE

* BUYER IS SALES DOVER GERMANY GMBH, BELONGING TO U.S. DOVER CORPORATION

* COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED IN Q2 2020

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A CLEARLY POSITIVE EFFECT ON EARNINGS FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

