March 18 (Reuters) - MANITOU BF SA:

* COVID-19: MANITOU GROUP CLOSES ITS OPERATIONS IN FRANCE UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020

* THIS PROVISION CONCERNS ALL FRENCH OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING SPARE PARTS, CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND SOME CENTRAL FUNCTIONS

* GROUP CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE THE OVERALL IMPACT THAT THIS CRISIS WILL HAVE ON THE FINANCIAL FULL YEAR

Source text: bit.ly/2QFkijJ

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)