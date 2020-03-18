UPDATE 1-Etihad Airways flights suspended due to coronavirus

(Adds latest changes)

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - ETIHAD AIRWAYS:

Etihad has suspended or announced suspension of flights between Abu Dhabi and the following destinations: (As of March 18)

Azerbaijan Baku (GYD) All flights suspended until 30 April. Bahrain (BAH) Reduced from triple-daily to daily until 31 March; increasing to twice daily from 1 April until 30 April. Egypt Cairo (CAI) All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April. Greece Athens Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays) from 1 April to 30 April. India Bangalore (BLR) Reduced from twice-daily to daily from 20 March until 30 April. Chennai (MAA) Reduced from twice-daily to daily from 23 March until 30 April. Cochin (COK) Reduced from triple-daily to twice-daily from 20 March until 30 April. Hyderabad (HYD) Reduced from twice-daily to daily from 20 March until 30 April. Delhi (DEL) Reduced from four-daily to triple-daily from 19 March until 28 March Mumbai (BOM) Reduced from four-daily to triple-daily from 19 March until 30 April. Japan Tokyo (NRT) Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Sunday) from 1 April to 30 April. Jordan Amman (AMM) All flights suspended until 30 April. Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan (TSE) Reduced to one per week from 19 March until 31 March. KSA Riyadh (RUH), Jeddah (JED), Dammam (DMM), Medina (MED) All flights suspended until 30 April. Kenya Nairobi (NBO) All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April. Kuwait (KWI) All flights suspended until 31 March. Lebanon Beirut (BEY) All flights suspended until 30 April. Morocco Casablanca (CMN) and Rabat (RBA) All flights suspended until 30 April. Oman Muscat (MCT) Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily until 30 April. Philippines Manila (MNL) All flights suspended from 18 March until 31 March. Serbia Belgrade (BEG) All flights suspended from 20 March until 30 April. Singapore (SIN) Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays) from 1 April to 30 April Spain Madrid (MAD) and Barcelona (BCN) All flights suspended until 30 April. Sudan Khartoum (KRT) All flights suspended from 18 March until 30 April. Switzerland Geneva (GVA) All flights suspended from 19 March until 30 April. Thailand Bangkok (BKK) Reduced from triple-daily to double-daily (suspension of EY406/405) from 1 April to 2 May. Turkey Istanbul (IST) All flights suspended until 30 April. The following previously announced network changes remain in place: China Shanghai (PVG) All flights suspended until 28 March. Chengdu (CTU) All flights suspended until further notice. Hong Kong (HKG) All flights suspended until 30 June. Indonesia Jakarta (CGK) Reduced from double-daily to daily (suspension of EY472/471) from 18 March until 30 June. Italy Milan (MXP) All flights suspended until 30 April. Rome (FCO) EY85/86 suspended until 30 April. EY83/84 suspended until 30 June. Japan Nagoya (NGO) All flights suspended until 30 June. Korea Seoul (ICN) Reduced from daily to four weekly (operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) from 30 March to 30 April.

Source: (bit.ly/2x2Qwy0) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)