BRIEF-Outokumpu's Capital Expenditures To Be About EUR 220 Mln In 2020

* IN 2020, WE CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN OUR BALANCE SHEET AND REDUCE NET DEBT WITH A STRONG FOCUS ON CASH GENERATION AND EFFICIENT MANAGEMENT OF WORKING CAPITAL

* OUR TARGET IS TO RELEASE AN ADDITIONAL 100 MILLION EUROS FROM NET WORKING CAPITAL ON TOP OF THE 220 MILLION EUROS THAT WERE RELEASED LAST YEAR

* IN 2020, CO’S CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT EUR 220 MLN DRIVEN BY A FEW STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS SUCH AS THE EXPANSION OF THE KEMI CHROME MINE, DIGITALIZATION AND THE FERRITICS INVESTMENT IN THE US

