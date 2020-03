March 19 (Reuters) - BF SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 19,000 VS LOSS EUR 308,000 YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 96.8 MLN VS EUR 78.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.003 PER SHARE

* ON CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, FACTORIES OF BF GROUP ARE OPERATING REGULARLY, IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REGULATORY PROVISIONS INTRODUCED BY DECREES OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS

