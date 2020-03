BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa Temporarily Postpones General Shareholders Meeting

March 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD DECIDED TO CALL OFF THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 26, 2020, ON FIRST CALL

* GENERAL SHAREHOLDER’S MEETING IS TEMPORARILY POSTPONED

* DECISION IS MOTIVATED BY RESOLUTIONS OF COUNCIL OF MINISTERS OF SPAIN ON MARCH 14, 2020 DECLARING STATE OF ALARM IN THE SPANISH TERRITORY AND THE LARGE RESTRICTION OF MOVEMENT OF PEOPLE

* FOR SIMILAR REASONS, THE COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO CALL OFF THE CAPITAL MARKETS DAY SCHEDULED FOR MAY 6, 2020

Source text: bit.ly/3a3TGAi

Further company coverage: