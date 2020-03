March 19 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS INITIAL ESTIMATE OF COVID-19 ENVIRONMENT IMPACT ON GROSS RENTS FORECASTED FOR 2020 WOULD BE BELOW 10%, IF FORCED CLOSURES LAST UP UNTIL JULY 31

* SAYS COMPANY HAS NO SPECIFIC IMPACT TO REPORT ON NET LEASES

Source text: bit.ly/393k4ZZ

