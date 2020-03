March 19 - Codere SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE TERM TO CONVENE AND HOLD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING REQUESTED BY SHAREHOLDER MASAMPE SL HAS BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE MARCH 14, 2020 IN APPLICATION OF ROYAL DECREES OF MARCH 14 AND MARCH 17

* THE TERM WILL BE RESUMED AS PROVIDED IN SAID REGULATIONS

