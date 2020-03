BRIEF-Ibersol Says It's Likely All Its Activity May Be Closed In Very Short Term

March 19 - Ibersol SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY COMPANY BEGAN PROCESS OF “EXPEDIENTE DE RELACION TEMPORAL DE EMPLEO” (ERTE), SIMILAR TO LAY-OFF, COVERING ALL ITS WORKERS, FOLLOWING THE DECLARATION OF “STATE OF ALARM” IN SPAIN

* SOME RESIDUAL UNITS LOCATED AT AIRPORTS ARE EXCLUDED BY EXPRESS DETERMINATION OF AENA AND THE SPANISH MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT TO PROVIDE MINIMUM SERVICES

* IN PORTUGAL THERE WAS A SUBSTANTIAL DROP IN SALES IN THE LAST FEW DAYS AND ONLY A FEW UNITS WERE CLOSED BY DETERMINATION OF THE RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

* A SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF UNITS COULD BE FORCED TO CLOSE DEPENDING ON GOVERNMENT’S DECISIONS, KEEPING THOSE THAT PROVIDE SERVICES OF PUBLIC INTEREST OPEN

* SAYS IT IS LIKELY ALL ACTIVITY MAY BE CLOSED IN THE VERY SHORT TERM

Source text: bit.ly/2vBIP1I

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)