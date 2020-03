BRIEF-Sonae Q4 Net Profit Down 24.4% At 77 Mln Euros YoY

March 19 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY Q4 NET PROFIT 77 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 102 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 UNDERLYING EBITDA 196 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 164 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN 10.9% VERSUS 9.7% YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBITDA 210 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 245 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 TURNOVER 1.80 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.69 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BOARD WILL PROPOSE AT THE SHAREHOLDERS’ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A 5% DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 0.0463 EUROS PER SHARE (93 MILLION EUROS), CORRESPONDING TO A DIVIDEND YIELD OF 5.1%

* SAYS IT IS STILL VERY DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY PREDICT ALL THE IMPACTS ON ITS ACTIVITIES FROM SPREAD OF COVID-19, BUT ITS BUSINESSES WILL UNDOUBTEDLY BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED IN THE WEEKS TO COME

