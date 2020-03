BRIEF-Sporting Informs Of Court Decision Regarding Case Brought Forward By Player Rafael Leao

March 19 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* SAYS HAS BEEN NOTIFIED OF DECISION HANDED DOWN BY THE ARBITRATION COURT FOR SPORTS (TRIBUNAL ARBITRAL DO DESPORTO) IN THE CASE BROUGHT FORWARD BY PLAYER RAFAEL LEAO

* PLAYER RAFAEL LEAO TO PAY SPORTING SAD THE AMOUNT OF 16.5 MILLION EUROS COMPENSATION OF ILLICIT TERMINATION OF CONTRACT

* SPORTING SAD TO PAY COMPENSATION FOR THE PRACTICE OF MORAL HARASSMENT TO THE PLAYER IN THE AMOUNT OF 40,000 EUROS

