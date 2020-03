March 19 (Reuters) - Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY AGREES TO EXTEND 2020 PERIOD FOR COMPANIES TO SEND ANNUAL PERIODICAL INFORMATION DUE TO COVID-19 CIRCUMSTANCES

* SAID COMPANIES MUST SUBMIT ANNUAL PERIODICAL INFORMATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND NO LATER THAN 6 MONTHS AFTER THE CLOSING OF THE ACCOUNTING PERIOD

Source text: bit.ly/2IYF09L

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)