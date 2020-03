BRIEF-Partners Group Clarifies Purchase Of Own Shares Due To Attractive Stock Market Valuation

March 19 (Reuters) - Partners Group:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY CLARIFIES THAT WEDNESDAY MORNING’S NOTIFICATION REGARDING THE PURCHASE OF ITS OWN SHARES DID NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PUBLIC SHARE PURCHASE OFFER

* AS IN THE PAST, PARTNERS GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO ACQUIRE ITS OWN SHARES ANONYMOUSLY IN THE OPEN MARKET AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL RELEVANT REGULATIONS, IN ORDER TO COVER ITS EMPLOYEE STOCK-OPTION PROGRAMS

* IN CONTRAST TO PREVIOUS YEARS, THESE REGULAR SHARE PURCHASES WERE ANNOUNCED THIS MORNING IN ORDER TO SIMULTANEOUSLY PROVIDE ALL MARKET PARTICIPANTS WITH INFORMATION WHICH COULD BE CONSIDERED POTENTIALLY PRICE-SENSITIVE GIVEN THE EXTRAORDINARY MARKET CONDITIONS

* THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS ALSO INTENDED TO ENSURE THAT, GIVEN THE ATTRACTIVE VALUATION OF PGHN SHARES, POTENTIAL PRIVATE SHARE PURCHASES BY PARTNERS GROUP EMPLOYEES WOULD NOT BE PERCEIVED AS EXPLOITING POTENTIALLY PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)