BRIEF-CCC EGM To Vote On Increasing Share Capital Via Issue Of Up To 13.7 Mln Shares

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT EGM WILL VOTE ON APRIL 17 ON INCREASING SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 13.7 MILLION SHARES (INCLUDING NO MORE THAN 6.850.000 I SERIES AND NO MORE THAN 6.850.000 J SERIES SHARES)

* BOTH SERIES OF SHARES TO BE OFFERED UNDER PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITH NO PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* ISSUE PRICE TO BE NO LESS THAN 30 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* ISSUE PRICE OF J SERIES SHARES WILL EQUAL TO ISSUE PRICE OF I SERIES SHARES

* NEW ISSUE OF SHARES WILL PARTICIPATE IN DIVIDEND FOR THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR

