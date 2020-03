March 19 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY AND IN AGREEMENT WITH ITS PARTNERS THAT ALL THE CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL BE SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* DELIVERIES PLANNED IN 2020 WILL BE ENSURED SUBJECT TO THE RESUMPTION OF WORK AT THE END OF THE SECOND QUARTER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)