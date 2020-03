BRIEF-Prismi FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 5.3 Mln, Issues Business Plan 2020-2024

March 19 (Reuters) - PRISMI SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 22.0 MLN VS 21.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 5.1 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* DOES NOT REPORT 2019-2023 BUSINESS PLAN TARGETS AMID IMPOSSIBILITY TO FORECAST DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS AND ITS IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, GROUP CLOSED OFFICES, MASSIVELY ACTIVATED SMART WORKING PROCEDURES

* ISSUES 2020-2024 BUSINESS PLAN

* PLAN ENVISIONS SIGNIFICANT EBITDA GROWTH FROM BOTH EXPECTED INCREASE IN VOLUMES, WITH CONSEQUENT SCALE EFFECT, AND IMPORTANT COST-CUTTING ACTION LAUNCHED IN OCT 2019

