March 19 (Reuters) - TAP Transportes Aéreos Portugueses S.A. :

* SAYS WILL TEMPORARILY REDUCE ITS OPERATING CAPACITY WITH EFFECTS BETWEEN MARCH 23 AND APRIL 19

* EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE 15 DESTINATIONS OUT OF THE APPROXIMATELY 90 WHICH IT OPERATED

* DECISION SUBJECT TO REVIEW DEPENDING ON CIRCUMSTANCES

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SUSPENSION OF 3,500 FLIGHTS THROUGH MAY

Source text: bit.ly/3b9lq6N