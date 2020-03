BRIEF-Triboo FY Net Profit Shrinks To EUR 0.6 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Triboo SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY REVENUE OF EUR 75.6 MLN VS EUR 66.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.6 MLN VS EUR 1.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CEO SAYS CO ACTIVATED SMART WORKING TO GUARANTEE FULL SAFETY OF COLLABORATORS AND TO FULLY ADHERE TO RECOMMENDATIONS FROM INSTITUTIONS

* CEO SAYS EFFECTS DERIVING FROM SPREAD OF COVID-19 ARE DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE, ALSO WITH REFERENCE TO PREVISIONAL DATA OF 2020-2022 BUSINESS PLAN

* CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESIGNED IN AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 30 APRIL, 2020 TO DEVOTE HIMSELF TO NEW PROFESSIONAL COMMITMENTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)