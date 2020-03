BRIEF-Bloober Team Expects Increased Interest In Its Products Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 19 (Reuters) - Bloober Team SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO IMPACT THE COMPANY’S ACTIVITIES AND FUTURE RESULTS

* IMPACT ASSESSMENT IS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE DUE TO REMOTE WORK, LOGISTICS CHALLENGES AND UNKNOWNS REGARDING THE FINANCIAL STANDING OF THE COMPANY’S CLIENTS AND DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM MANAGING ENTITIES THE COMPANY COOPERATES WITH

* THE COMPANY EXPECTS INCREASED INTEREST IN ITS PRODUCTS ESPECIALLY THAT THE PSYCHOLOGICAL HORROR GENRE THE COMPANY DEALS IN HELPS USERS FAMILIARISE WITH THE UNKNOWN

* THE COMPANY IS ALSO TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION POSSIBLE FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES OF CONSUMERS

