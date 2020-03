BRIEF-Alumetal Says Clients' Production Halt May Impact Group's Financial Results

March 19 (Reuters) - Alumetal SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY SEVERAL CLIENTS INCLUDING VOLKSWAGEN GROUP ABOUT TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITIES AT THE CLIENTS’ PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN THE CURRENT AND NEXT TWO WEEKS

* THE SUSPENSIONS MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES REVENUE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE COMING MONTHS

* THE COMPANY CANNOT CURRENTLY ESTIMATE THE LEVEL OF NEGATIVE IMPACT REGARDING THE AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

* SEES FIRST SIGNS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON GROUP’S PRODUCTION OUTLOOK BUT AT PRESENT ALL OF THE COMPANY’S PRODUCTION CONTRACTS ARE ON SCHEDULE

