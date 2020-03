March 20 (Reuters) - Venue Retail Group AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY CORONAVIRUS LEADS TO SEVERE LOSS OF INCOME AND LIQUIDITY SHORTAGE

* EXPECTS TOTAL SALES IN LATEST DAYS ABOUT 70-80% LOWER YOY

* APPLIED FOR FINANCING OF SEK 60 MLN AS LIQUIDITY SHORTAGE EMERGED, BUT DID NOT RECEIVE IT

* WILL ANALYSE ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING POSSIBLE BANKRUPTCY

