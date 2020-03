BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi Q1 Net Loss Narrows To EUR 1.2 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUE EUR 10.8 MLN VS 11.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 2.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, NOT POSSIBLE TO FORMULATE RELIABLE ESTIMATE OF ECONOMIC IMPACTS ON 2020 FY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO FEARS THAT FOR SUMMER SEASON, IT WILL NOT BE POSSIBLE TO OPEN ALL OR PART OF OWNED VILLAGES FOR WHICH SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE IS IN ANY CASE IN PLACE

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL MEASURES THAT GOVERNMENT IS ENACTING TO REDUCE COMPANY COSTS

