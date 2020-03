BRIEF-Piovan FY Net Profit Down At EUR 18.7 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Piovan SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 234.4 MLN VS EUR 247.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* ON COVID-19, AS OF TODAY, COMPANY HAS NOT SUFFERED ANY INTERRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN OR SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWNS IN MANUFACTURING PRODUCTION AT VARIOUS PRODUCTION SITES

* ON COVID-19, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE CAUSED DELAYS IN INSTALLATIONS THAT WERE IN PROGRESS AND CREATED A GENERAL UNCERTAINTY THAT COULD SLOW DOWN THE NEW ORDER INTAKE

