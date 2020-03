BRIEF-Aplisens Adopts Business Strategy For 2020-2022

March 20 (Reuters) - Aplisens SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS ADOPTED ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY FOR 2020-2022

* UNDER NEW STRATEGY GROUP AIMS TO REALIZE ITS FINANCIAL AND MARKET GOALS IN STABILIZATION OF SITUATION RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S TURNOVER IN 2020 AND MAIN RISK FOR STRATEGY EXECUTION IS GLOBAL ECONOMIC CRISIS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC

* UNDER STRATEGY GROUP AIMS AT FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF ITS OPERATIONS ON INDIVIDUAL MARKETS AND EFFECTIVE USE OF ITS EXISTING PRODUCTION POTENTIAL

* GROUP ALSO AIMS AT EXPANSION OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES RANGE VIA POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS OF ENTITIES FROM THE INDUSTRY AND FURTHER PROCESSES’ AUTOMATION TO REDUCE MANUFACTURING COSTS

* UNDER STRATEGY GROUP SEES REVENUE GROWTH UP TO ABOUT 142.5 MILLION ZLOTYS AND EBITDA Growth UP TO ABOUT 32 MILLION ZLOTYS IN 2022

* GROUP INTENDS TO REACH AN ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 1%, 8% AND 10% IN THE SUBSEQUENT YEARS AND TO INCREASE ITS RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)

* UNDER STRATEGY, MANAGEMENT ASSUMES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE DIVIDEND POLICY AT LEVEL NOT LOWER THAN 25% OF GROUP’S ACHIEVED NET PROFITS AND DOES NOT EXCLUDE FURTHER SHARE BUYBACKS

* AS PART OF THE ADOPTED INVESTMENT POLICY, MANAGEMENT PLANS TO ALLOCATE 24 MILLION ZLOTYS TO INVESTMENTS VERSUS 38 MILLION ZLOTYS OF COMPLETED INVESTMENTS UNDER THE PREVIOUS STRATEGY

* SIGNIFICANT DROP IN INVESTMENTS RESULTS FROM SATISFYING THE PRODUCTION POTENTIAL FOR THE UPCOMING YEARS

