CORRECTED-BRIEF-Germany's IG Metall Suspends Wage Talks With Metal And Electric Companies Due To Coronavirus

(Corrects source: IG Metall, not Thyssenkrupp)

March 20 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall:

* GERMAN UNION IG METALL IN WESTERN STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA SUSPENDS WAGE TALKS WITH COMPANIES IN METAL AND ELECTRIC INDUSTRY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GERMAN UNION IG METALL SAYS WAGE TALKS SUSPENSION IS AIMED TO REGULATE CURRENT ISSUES OF EMPLOYEES AND COMPANIES

* GERMAN UNION IG METALL SAYS COLLECTIVE WAGE AGREEMENT TERMINATED ON MARCH 31, 2020 WILL CONTINUE TO APPLY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)