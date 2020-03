March 23 (Reuters) - SFS Group:

* SFS IS TEMPORARILY REDUCING ITS OPERATIONS DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* INTRODUCING SHORT-TIME WORK AT SEVERAL SITES, MOSTLY IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

* WORK TOWARDS THE REALIZATION OF NEW PROJECTS WILL CONTINUE

Source text - bit.ly/2y4ofrL

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)