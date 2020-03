March 23 (Reuters) - FALKENSTEIN Nebenwerte AG:

* SAID ON SATURDAY FY ANNUAL PROFIT AROUND EUR 0.24 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 0 MILLION)

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, DATE FOR PUBLICATION OF FINAL FIGURES FOR 2019 CANNOT YET BE GIVEN

