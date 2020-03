March 23 (Reuters) - Eimskipafelag islands hf:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SAMHERJI HOLDING REQUESTED AN EXEMPTION FROM MANDATORY BID OBLIGATION AFTER IT EXCEEDED 30% THRESHOLD IN EIMSKIP

* SAMHERJI REQUESTS AN EXEMPTION DUE TO CIRCUMSTANCES THAT HAD ARISEN IN THE FINANCIAL MARKET DUE TO THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

