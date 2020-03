BRIEF-Thule Group Withdraws Dividend Proposal

March 23 (Reuters) - Thule Group AB (publ):

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF SEK 7.50 PER SHARE, IN TOTAL SEK 750 MILLION

* SAID THE OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO AFFECT ITS BUSINESS BEGINNING IN THE SECOND HALF OF MARCH DUE TO DECLINING SALES

* BOARD’S DECISION HAS ABOVE ALL BEEN MADE IN THE LIGHT OF THE PREVAILING CONDITIONS IN THE GLOBAL MARKET AND CURRENT UNCERTAINTY REGARDING POSSIBLE FUTURE ECONOMIC EFFECTS DUE TO THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19

