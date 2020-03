March 23 (Reuters) - Diadrom Holding AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IN CONNECTION WITH AB VOLVO’S TEMPORARY LAYOFFS, ALL CONSULTANCY AGREEMENTS WILL BE TERMINATED AND THREE ONGOING PROJECTS WILL BE PAUSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE AN ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT ON COMPANY’S REVENUE AND EARNINGS

