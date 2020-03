BRIEF-Splendid Medien Sees FY EBIT Loss Between EUR 9.0 Million And EUR 10.5 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - SPLENDID MEDIEN AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY SEES 2019 FY GROUP SALES IN A RANGE OF EUR 47 MILLION TO EUR 51 MILLION

* SEES 2019 FY EBIT IN A RANGE FROM EUR -9.0 TO EUR -10.5 MILLION

* SEES SALES AND EARNINGS BURDENS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THAT WILL AFFECT 2020 EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS, INITIATED MEASURES SUCH AS SHORT-TIME WORKING

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS EFFECTS TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY REQUIREMENTS, WILL APPLY FOR SUPPORT PROGRAMS

* POSTPONES PUBLICATION OF 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, WHICH INCLUDE THE FORECAST FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR