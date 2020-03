March 23 (Reuters) - PARKEN SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT A/S :

* SAID ON SATURDAY SUSPENDS EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* ITS SEGMENTS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST MONTHS OF 2020 WAS POSITIVE AND RESULTS FOR JAN AND FEB WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED

