March 23 - Enlabs AB:

* SAID CO FULLY OPERATIONAL

* IN LITHUANIA AND LATVIA ALL ENLABS SHOPS ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* EXPECTS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BETTING TO CONTINUE UNTIL GAMES IN SPORTS LEAGUES AND TOURNAMENTS RESUME TO NORMAL EXTENT

* SAID OTHER PRODUCTS SHOW INCREASED ACTIVITY

* THERE IS NO CERTAINTY INCREASED ACTIVITY IN OTHER FIELDS WILL COMPENSATE FOR LOSS OF REVENUE THAT OCCURS IN BETTING

* TO GIVE FINANCIAL UPDATE ON MAY 5 IN CONNECTION WITH Q1 REPORT

