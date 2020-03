BRIEF-Cellink Updates On COVID-19 Impact

March 23 (Reuters) - Cellink AB:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IN VIEW OF COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY, CELLINK IS CLOSELY MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS AND IS PREPARED TO TAKE MEASURES TO REDUCE THE RISK OF THE COMPANY’S CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT AND EXPANSION BEING LONG-TERM AFFECTED

* COMPANY SEES A TEMPORARY CHANGE IN THE SALES PROCESS THAT MAY AFFECT DEMAND FOR THE COMPANY’S PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

* FINANCIAL CONSEQUENCES ARE STILL DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE, BUT THE COMPANY WILL CONTINUOUSLY IMPLEMENT MEASURES TO LIMIT THE IMPACT ON COMPANY OPERATIONS

* THE COMPANY CURRENTLY INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT MEASURES SUCH AS SHORT-TERM LAY-OFF AND OTHER GENERAL COST SAVINGS

* THROUGH THESE MEASURES, WE EXPECT TO BE IN A STRONG POSITION TO CAPITALIZE ON THE OPPORTUNITIES THAT EXIST IN THE MARKET WHEN COUNTRIES AND COMPANIES RE-OPEN

