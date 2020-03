March 23 (Reuters) - Askoll EVA SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 20.2 MLN VS EUR 15.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 12.0 MLN VS EUR 1.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CO IS NOT ABLE TO QUANTIFY IMPACT OF OUTBREAK ON FY 2020 RESULTS

