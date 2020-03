March 23 (Reuters) - doValue SpA:

* GIVEN EVOLVING CIRCUMSTANCES FROM COVID-19 CRISIS, BOARD POSTPONES DECISION ON DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION

* LIMITED VISIBILITY ABOUT SHORT TERMS PERFORMANCE DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* DOES NOT SEE CURRENT ECONOMIC SITUATION LINKED TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19 TO CAUSE STRUCTURAL CHANGES IN SECTOR DYNAMICS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)