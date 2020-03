March 23 (Reuters) - Moment Group AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT ESTIMATES THAT CORONA VIRUS WILL HAVE A MAJOR NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BOTH SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT AND LIQUIDITY

* BOARD OF 2ENTERTAIN HAS INITIATED THE PROCESS OF DRAWING UP AND ALLOWING CO’S AUDITOR TO REVIEW A CONTROL BALANCE SHEET

