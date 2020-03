March 23 (Reuters) - Clabo SpA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY CO SUSPENDED BUSINESS ACTIVITY AT JESI (AN) PLANT FOLLOWING LATEST DECREE TO CONTAIN COVID-19 UNTIL APRIL 3, 2020

* PLANT IN QINGDAO (CHINA) IS FULLY OPERATIVE

* PLANT IN PHILADELPHIA (USA) IS STILL OPERATIVE, ALBEIT OPERATIONS ARE BECOMING INCREASING DIFFICULT DUE TO DIFFICULTY IN ORGANISING SHIPPING TO CLIENTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)