BRIEF-Comer Industries FY Net Profit Up At EUR 18.5 Mln

March 23 (Reuters) - Comer Industries SpA:

* REPORTED ON SUNDAY FY REVENUE EUR 404.6 MLN VS EUR 379 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MLN VS EUR 15.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.35 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO DECIDE ON PURCHASE AND SALE OF UP TO 2.0 MLN TREASURY SHARES OF VALUE IN RANGE BETWEEN EUR 1 AND EUR 20 AND VALID UNTIL OCT. 2021

* ON CURRENT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC, CO ADOPTED ALL MEASURES TO PROTECT HEALTH OF ALL ITS WORKERS EMPLOYED IN ITALIAN PRODUCTION PLANTS AND OFFICES

* COVID-19 SITUATION DELINEATED “DOWNSIDE” RISKS IN GLOBAL ECONOMIC SCENARIO THAT DO NOT CURRENTLY ALLOW TO EXPRESS ASSESSMENTS ON FUTURE EVOLUTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)