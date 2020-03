BRIEF-Rawlplug's Unit Suspends Production In Lancut From April 10 To April 26 Due To Coronavirus

March 23 (Reuters) - Rawlplug SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNIT KOELNER RAWLPLUG IP HAS DECIDED TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION FROM APRIL 10 TO APRIL 26 IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN LANCUT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* DECISION HAS BEEN MADE IN RESPONSE TO EPIDEMIC AND ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON MARKET DEMAND IN POLAND AND ON MARKETS, ON WHICH KEY CUSTOMERS OF THE PRODUCTION FACILITY IN LANCUT OPERATE

* RESTRICTION OF THE FACILITY’S OPERATIONS MAY HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALSO SAID THE UNIT’S MANAGEMENT DOES NOT PLAN TO CONDUCT ANNUAL PRODUCTION BREAK IN AUGUST

* SAID ITS PRODUCTION PLANT IN WROCLAW CONDUCTS NORMAL PRODUCTION AND SALES ACTIVITIES SATISFYING THE CURRENT DEMAND OF THE CONSTRUCTION MARKET

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)