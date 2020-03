BRIEF-Enertronica Temporarily Suspends Part of Production Amid Covid-19 Crisis

March 23 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PART OF PRODUCTION UP TO APRIL 3, 2020 AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* SUSPENSION REGARDS PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES RELATED TO ATECO 26.11 CODE

* BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AND FUNCTIONS FOR WHICH IT IS POSSIBLE TO OPERATE IN SMART WORKING MODE WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* CRISIS MAY CAUSE FURTHER SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS ON FUTURE COMMERCIAL AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES OF WHICH AT PRESENT IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO IDENTIFY AND QUANTIFY IMPACT

