BRIEF-Crossject Buys Development And Marketing Rights For ZENEO® Adrenaline

March 23 (Reuters) - CROSSJECT SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY IT BOUGHT THE DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING RIGHTS FOR ZENEO® ADRENALINE

* RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WITH NO CASH CONSIDERATION AT SIGNATURE, WILL GIVE RISE TO THE PAYMENT BY CROSSJECT OF ROYALTIES CALCULATED ON THE BASIS OF A SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE OF PRODUCT SALES BY CROSSJECT

* THE AGREEMENT DOES NOT PROVIDE FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF THE MILLION EUROS RECEIVED BY CROSSJECT AT THE SIGNING OF THE CONTRACT IN 2013

* AGREEMENT INCREASES THE COMMERCIAL AND ECONOMIC POTENTIAL FOR CROSSJECT AND OPENS UP THE POSSIBILITY OF SIGNING NEW AGREEMENTS WITH UPFRONT IN THE MEDIUM TERM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)